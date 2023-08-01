Centre to table bill replacing Delhi ordinance amid Manipur deadlock

Politics

Centre to table bill replacing Delhi ordinance amid Manipur deadlock

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 01, 2023 | 11:32 am 3 min read

Centre likely to table Delhi Amendment Bill amid Manipur deadlock

The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely table the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Parliament on Tuesday. The controversial bill would give it authority over the transfer of key bureaucrats and Delhi government services. This comes amid the continuous deadlock between the Centre and opposition over the demand for a discussion on Manipur violence.

Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre allegedly seeks to put bureaucrats above the Delhi CM through this bill. It triggered a fresh tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, as the former had been gathering the opposition's support over the matter. Members of the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), have also come out against it.

Storm likely over Delhi (Amendment) Bill

The Delhi (Amendment) Bill will likely cause a storm in Parliament as the issue has united the opposition following a campaign by the AAP led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. If passed, it'll replace the current Delhi Services Ordinance and give the Centre control over the national capital's bureaucracy. Moreover, a notice for a no-confidence motion over Manipur violence remains pending before the House.

Crucial meeting of Kejriwal, L-G ahead of introduction of bill

Meanwhile, Kejriwal met with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday ahead of the introduction of the bill that attempts to replace the Delhi ordinance. However, neither side commented on the details of the meeting, which lasted more than half an hour at the Raj Niwas. However, according to reports, the meeting was "cordial" as the two constitutional officers discussed issues concerning Delhi.

Suspension of business notice over Manipur violence

Separately, AAP MP Raghav Chadha has submitted a suspension of business notice in Parliament to debate the collapse of law and order in Manipur. He alleged that both the state and central governments have failed. Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore also submitted an adjournment request in the Lok Sabha in order to address the Mumbai shooting issue.

PM Modi should stop 'insulting' Parliament over Manipur: Opposition

On Monday, the opposition said PM Modi should stop "insulting" the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and come to Parliament for a "comprehensive" discussion on Manipur violence. Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the first priority should be to hold a detailed discussion on Manipur. He added that people have been killed and several incidents of sexual assault have happened.

Know about changes in Delhi (Amendment) Bill

The bill has three significant alterations, including eliminating a controversial provision that seemed to reverse the May 11 Supreme Court verdict, which gave the elected government control over Delhi's administration, according to the Hindustan Times. The bill also suggests modifying the way tribunal heads are selected in the capital, with some powers now being given to the Delhi L-G.

Share this timeline