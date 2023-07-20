What happened with daughters of Manipur can't be forgiven: Modi

India

What happened with daughters of Manipur can't be forgiven: Modi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 20, 2023 | 12:36 pm 3 min read

What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven: PM Modi

Right before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke up on the horrific video of two women paraded naked in Manipur. He vowed action against the accused involved in the recent viral video, stating, "Manipur's incident is shameful for the country; no accused will be spared."

Why does this story matter?

The PM's reaction came after a video surfaced showing two women being paraded naked by a mob. Per reports, they were molested and dragged to a field, where they were allegedly gang-raped. It is learned that the incident occurred on May 4, a day after clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur over the former's Scheduled Tribes (ST) status demand.

Watch PM Modi's address here

My heart is full of pain and anger: Modi

While stating that the incident had shamed 140 crore Indians, PM Modi said, "My heart is full of pain and anger." "I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he stated. Furthermore, he urged states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to boost law and order and protect women.

Amit Shah speaks to Manipur CM over viral video

Union Home Minister and top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah also spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding the viral clip. As per the news agency PTI, Shah has asked the state CM to take possible steps to nab all those involved in the incident and take appropriate actions as per law.

Police make first arrest in Manipur 'naked women' video

Providing an update on the matter, the Manipur CM revealed that the police arrested the main accused on Thursday. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Heradas, was captured from the Thoubal district with the help of the viral video in which he can be seen wearing a green T-shirt.

Manipur CM's reaction to May 4 incident

"My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday," Singh tweeted earlier today. "After taking a Suo-moto cognizance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning," he added.

Twitter post by Singh

Manipur violence to be discussed in Parliament today

On Wednesday, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and saffron brigade leader Pralhad Joshi said the Centre was ready to discuss the communal clashes in Manipur in Parliament. Opposition parties have reportedly planned to corner the BJP-led central government during the session on issues like the ongoing violence in the northeastern state and price hikes.

Share this timeline