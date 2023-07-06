India

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 06, 2023 | 11:10 am

French president's advisor in Delhi ahead of PM Modi's Paris visit

The diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne, is reportedly set to arrive in Delhi for a day trip on Thursday to iron out the bilateral agenda and possible outcomes of the two-day Paris visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. According to reports, Bonne will also hold intense discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval before returning to France.

Why does this story matter?

The meeting is expected to lay the groundwork for PM Modi and President Macron's bilateral meetings on July 13 and the gala show on Bastille Day. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honor for that day, also known as France's National Day, on July 14. This is a major honor, as France doesn't invite foreign dignitaries as chief guests every year.

Ukraine-Russia war, Chinese advancement: Details on Doval and Bonne's talks

With both France and India looking towards making Modi's visit to the French capital pathbreaking, Doval and Bonne are expected to exchange thoughts on the present environment in Europe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. As per news outlet Hindustan Times, they will also review the situation in the Indo-Pacific, with China expanding its footprint to the Far Pacific and the Atlantic Ocean.

Know about India and France's deep political ties

It is worth noting that both France and India are close allies with a common interest in the fight against terrorism and in the Indo-Pacific. The two nations also have deep political ties, to the extent that France does not provide platforms or weapons to India's adversaries in the West and the North as well.

French ambassador talks about Modi's Paris visit next week

Meanwhile, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain labeled Modi's Paris visit as having "maximum impact and maximum outcomes." Speaking to India Today this week, Lenain also highlighted the advancements in defense cooperation and added, "We're going to have Indian troops marching on the Champs-Rlysees at the beginning of Bastille Day, and we have Indian Rafale participating in the fly past."

Lenain highlights France's 'Make in India' contributions

"We've been cooperating with India on aircraft fighters since the 1950s. We provide the best technology to India as a close partner and ally," the French ambassador stated. "We also provide maximum content of 'Make in India,' so we have made a good offer. The decision is now really in the hands of Indian authorities," added Ambassador Lenain.

Know about ongoing violence in France

Significantly, Modi's visit to France also comes at a time when the country is witnessing violent clashes after a cop reportedly shot a 17-year-old boy, Nahel M, during a traffic stop in Nanterre last week. The incident was captured on video and sparked calls for a thorough review of the regulations governing the use of weapons by law enforcement personnel.

