5 scholarships for Indians wishing to study in France

France is known for its exquisite cuisine and glamorous culture worldwide. Students have great opportunities to expand their knowledge and cultural exposure here. The country has been becoming an increasingly popular destination for students to pursue their higher education, too. However, it can be financially stressful for some students. Here are a variety of scholarships available to Indian students wanting to study in France.

#1 The Charpak Scholarship Program

The Charpak Scholarship Program offers three types of scholarships: Charpak Master's, Charpak Lab, and Charpak Exchange. It is named after the famous French physicist Georges Charpak. Of these, Charpak Master's is offered to students wishing to study postgraduate courses (1-2 years) in France across various streams/fields. Under this, a €700 monthly allowance, up to €5,000 tuition fees, and visa fees, among others, are covered.

#2 Eiffel Scholarship Program of Excellence

The French government provides the Eiffel Scholarship Program of Excellence for gifted international students to pursue their Master's and PhD degrees in France. There is a monthly stipend of €1,181 for Master's level students and €1,400 for those enrolled in the doctoral programs. It also covers health insurance, travel, and accommodation assistance for the selected candidates.

#3 The Erasmus+ Scholarship

This French scholarship program is for international students and supports their education, training, and sport, among other things. Living and accommodation expenses are covered in the scholarship. It financially supports activities in various fields of education, sports, training, etc. The program aims to offer an opportunity to youngsters (generally aged below 30 years) to boost their skills and employability.

#4 Sciences Po Émile Boutmy Scholarship

The Émile Boutmy Scholarship is provided by France's Sciences Po university to outstanding students applying for undergraduate and master's degrees (expect some double-degree programs). Under this, selected undergraduate students can receive a tuition grant of up to €13,190/year for three years and postgraduate students can get up to €12,200/year for two years. This program is available only for non-EU students.

#5 La Femis scholarship

La Femis summer program is for students wishing to pursue filmmaking and develop practical and theoretical knowledge related to it. It is funded by France's Ministry of Culture and Communication. A monthly allowance of €910, medical insurance, return ticket fare, visa fees, and accommodation assisstance are covered. Students must have four years of work experience and should have completed two years of tertiary education.