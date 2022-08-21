Career

IIT goes global: UK, Egypt, Malaysia among 7 countries identified

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 21, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

The proposed residential campuses would cater local populace and is expected to not become a burden on mentor institutes.

A committee for expanding IIT s abroad has identified the UK, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Malaysia as prospective countries. The institutes would bear the name as Indian International Institute of Technology. The countries were marked on the basis of parameters such as level of interest, academic lineage, favorable ecosystem for faculty and students and potential benefits to India's image and diplomatic relations.

Context Why does this story matter?

The IITs are considered the crown jewel of India's higher education and have produced many scholars, not just in the field of technology but social sciences as well.

Many IITians are in key international positions and some are heading global technological giants.

Earlier this month, Center had informed Parliament that 4,500 faculty posts were vacant in 23 IITs across the country.

Information No more than 20% of Indian student

The report says that these should be residential institutes with the local government earmarking separate area for the campus. It should cater to the local populace and the percentage of Indian students should be less than 20%. Previously, IIT Delhi has been in talks with Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge while IIT Madras is in touch with Sri Lanka, Nepal and Tanzania.

Indian missions 6 concrete proposals from UK universities

The committee had virtual sessions with embassy officials from 26 Indian missions organized by the Ministry of External Affairs' Economic Diplomacy section on February 2 and March 28. According to the Indian High Commission in the UK, six concrete proposals have been received from University of Birmingham, King's College London, University of Exeter, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and University College London.

Committee 17-member committee included directors of countrywide institutes

The 17-member committee set up by Center submitted its report to the Education Ministry was headed by IIT Council standing committee chairperson Dr K Radhakrishnan. It included directors of IIT Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur; ISM Dhanbad, Guwahati, Kanpur; Indian Institute of Science; NIT Surathkal; and the vice-chancellors of JNU, Delhi University, University of Hyderabad and Banaras Hindu University; and, Dean (International Relations) IIT Bombay.