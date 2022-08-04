India

4,500 faculty posts lying vacant at IITs: Centre tells Parliament

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 04, 2022

Vacancies are highest at IIT Kharagpur (798), Bombay (517), and Madras (482)

Over 4,500 faculty positions are currently lying vacant at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses across the country, the central government informed the Parliament this week. The vacant positions are highest at IIT Kharagpur, Bombay, Madras, Dhanbad, and Roorkee. Since September 2021, 18 IITs have recruited 286 teachers, the government informed the upper house.

Details Most vacancies in top-ranking IITs

As per the Ministry of Education, there are 4,596 faculty vacancies at IIT campuses. Vacancies are highest at IIT Kharagpur (798), Bombay (517), and Madras (482), all top-ranking educational institutions. IIT campuses at Dhanbad, Roorkee, and Kanpur have 350-450 vacancies. There are 307 vacancies at IIT Guwahati, 271 at IIT BHU, 138 at Jodhpur, and 114 at Bhubaneswar. IIT Delhi has 52 vacancies.

Information Nearly 300 teachers hired since September 2021

In response to a question by BJP MP CM Ramesh, the government said that recruitment at Bhubneswar, Bhilai, and Roorke IITs is in 'abeyance' and is 'under process' at the IITs in Mandi, Patna, and Tirupati. Responding to another question by CPM MP AA Rahim, the Education Ministry said that the government has hired 286 teachers in 18 IITs since September 2021.

Government Jobs Only 1% of 22 crore got government jobs

Additionally, there are 2,620 faculty at government-run educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, 1.599 vacancies in Delhi, and 1,249 in West Bengal. Last week, the government informed the Parliament that 22 crore citizens applied for government jobs for only 7.2 lakh were selected. Only 1% of applicants who reached out for a government job were recruited between 2014 to 2021.

PM Modi 'Fill government vacancies in 1.5 years'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently ordered all the ministries and to recruit people on a "mission mode" to fill up 10 lakh vacancies over the 1.5 years. The directive came after Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all the ministries and departments. The 18-month "mission mode" recruitment deadline set by Modi expires just four-five months before the 2024 general elections.