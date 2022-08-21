Career

DU: Admission for UG courses to begin soon, details here

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 21, 2022, 03:20 pm 2 min read

The varsity asked students to keep documents and certificates for the admission process ready by August 31, 2022.

The Delhi University (DU) is all set to kick off its admission process for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. The varsity has directed candidates to keep certificates and important documents ready by August 31. The notice by DU comes amid repeated postponement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which has triggered uncertainties in the admission timeline.

Context Why does this story matter?

Historically, the varsity has been admitting students based on cut-off marks obtained in Class 12 board exams, but this is the first time students will be taken in based on CUET scores.

The CUET is a single admissions test for all central universities.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, it is the country's second-largest entrance exam after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

Statement 'Keep documents ready by August 31'

A notification by the Dean of Admissions stated that DU will soon commence its application process for undergraduate program admissions. The varsity asked students to keep documents and certificates for the admission process ready by August 31, 2022. Notably, the admission portal was initially supposed to be open by mid-August but the process has been delayed by CUET paper postponement.

Quote What did the varsity say?

"The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to Under-Graduate programmes," the university said. Students must keep Class 10 and 12th certificates ready by August 31. Additionally, aspirants belonging to reserved sections must also keep necessary certificates ready. Income certificates of aspirants under OBC-Non Creamy Layer category and EWS certificates of EWS category applicants must be issued after March 31.

Admissions Admissions delayed due to CUET postponement

The notification also mentioned, "No undertaking, on behalf of incomplete/invalid/non-availability of the document/certificate will be accepted." According to officials, the admission process is likely to be delayed by a week due to cancellations/postponements of the CUET. Scheduled to end on August 20, the CUET will now end on August 28. CUET candidates have also requested re-test due to last-minute center changes.