Delhi: Sikkim cop in Rohini shoots three colleagues dead

Jul 19, 2022

Three cops were killed by their colleague on Monday after he shot at them following a scuffle in Delhi’s Rohini area.

A 32-year-old Sikkim Police personnel shot dead his three coworkers on Monday after an altercation in the Rohini neighborhood of Delhi. As per authorities, the incident reportedly happened at the water treatment facility in Haiderpur. According to the police, of the three victims, Commander Pinto Namgyal Bhutia and Indra Lal Chhetri both died on spot. Here are more details.

The third officer, Dhanhang Subba, was rushed to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital following the incident. However, at the hospital, he was pronounced brought dead. The accused cop, who has been identified as Prabin Rai, has been taken into custody by law enforcement officials. As per reports, the Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBn), Sikkim Police, was Rai's unit.

A senior official said the KNK Marg Police Station received a PCR call about the shooting at about 3:00 pm. "Upon reaching the spot...three persons belonging to Sikkim Police had been shot, of which two had died on the spot and one was...transferred to BSA hospital where he was declared brought dead," they stated. The suspect reportedly surrendered at Delhi's Samaypur Badli Police Station.

Bhutia reportedly graduated in the same batch as Rai in 2012, while Subba and Chhetri were members of the 2013 batch. According to media reports, an investigation is currently taking place, and more information is currently awaited regarding the case.