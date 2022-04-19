India

Amit Shah monitoring situation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri amid police probe

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 19, 2022, 10:54 am 3 min read

At least 25 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes. (Photo credit: Twitter/@arbabali_jmi)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the situation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes broke out on Saturday. He also reportedly spoke to Delhi's Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and asked him to take strict action against those involved in the clashes. Reportedly, at least 25 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi's Jahangirpuri area witnessed communal clashes on Saturday when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was confronted by another group of people in front of a mosque.

Police said three processions were carried out in the area the same day, but only two had permission. Violence was reported during the third one, police added.

Notably, the organizers have also been booked for the violence.

Details 14 probe teams formed to investigate violence

At a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police's top cop Rakesh Asthana said 14 teams have been formed to probe the violence. "Action will be taken against those involved irrespective of caste, creed, and religion," Asthana added. Reportedly, hundreds of police personnel remained deployed in northwest Delhi even two days after the clashes on Monday. Drones have also been used to maintain vigil.

Development Key suspect Yunus arrested on Monday

Meanwhile, the police on Monday arrested the key suspect, Yunus alias Sonu, who allegedly opened fire at a procession on Saturday. Another suspect—Sheikh Hameed (36), who allegedly supplied bottles thrown during the clashes in Delhi—has also been arrested. However, his family claimed that he was not in the area when the violence took place. As per reports, two minors are among those arrested.

Incident Police team attacked near suspect's house

A Delhi Police team was also attacked on Monday when they visited the home of one of the suspects in northeast Delhi's CD Park. "The family members pelted two stones at them. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained...the situation is under control," the police said. They said the suspect was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes.

Asthana Asthana refutes claims of unfair probe

Separately, Rakesh Asthana has refuted the allegation that the probe was not being carried out fairly. "Some people are trying to disturb peace through social media posts. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation," he added. An FIR has also been registered against the organizers for carrying out the procession without permission.

Information Delhi violence matter reaches SC

The Delhi violence matter has also reached the Supreme Court. Lawyer Amritpal Singh Khalsa has filed a letter petition urging the apex court to conduct an "impartial probe" by a panel headed by a sitting judge.