Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chhattisgarh this morning to review the situation following Saturday's Maoist attack in the state's Bastar region, which claimed the lives of at least 22 security personnel. He was received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Jagdalpur before he laid wreaths at the coffins of the martyred security personnel. Here are more details on this.

Details Shah to chair meeting with CM, police officials

Shah is expected to chair a meeting at the Police Coordination Center, which will be attended by CM Baghel, senior officials of the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He will then leave for the CRPF's Basaguda camp in Bijapur in a helicopter and interact with the officers of the force as well as the state police.

Twitter Post Shah lays wreaths at the coffins of martyred jawans

#WATCH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lay wreath at the coffins of 14 security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack, in Jagdalpu pic.twitter.com/fyHZSE6mjG — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

Information HM to leave for Delhi at 5:30 pm

Later in the day, the Home Minister will head to Raipur to visit the three hospitals where the injured security personnel have been admitted. He will then leave for Delhi at 5:30 pm.

Developments On Sunday, he held top-level meet in Delhi

On Sunday, Shah had held a top-level meeting in New Delhi to discuss the incident with senior officers, including Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, and senior CRPF officials. He assured that a befitting response would be given to those responsible for the ghastly attack. "Our security men have lost their lives, we will not tolerate this bloodshed," he reportedly said.

Attack Naxal attack claimed the lives of 22 security personnel