Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government is ready to hold talks with the farmers protesting against the central government's three contentious agricultural laws. Shah urged the farmers to shift their protest to a government-designated site if they want to hold talks before December 3. However, the protesters have rejected this condition. Here are more details.

Statement 'Government ready to deliberate and every problem and demand'

Shah had said Saturday, "The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers." He said, "If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3, then I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to a structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day."

Response 'He should've offered talks without conditions'

However, the protesting farmers have rejected the condition of shifting their protest to the designated site in Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari. Jagjit Singh—the Punjab President of Bharatiya Kisan Union—told ANI Saturday, "Shah has called for an early meeting on a condition. He should have offered talks with an open heart without condition. We'll hold a meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response."

Quote Invited farmers organizations to hold talks: Agriculture Minister

Agreeing to hold talks with farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had also said earlier, "We have invited farmers' organizations for another round of talks on December 3. I appeal to them to leave agitation in view of COVID-19 and winter."

Protest Thousands of farmers moved towards Delhi despite police crackdown

Thousands of farmers from several states had started marching towards Delhi on Wednesday as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' protest. Visuals showed farmers atop tractors and trucks, stocked with supplies, as they proceeded towards Delhi undeterred by the police crackdown. They were allotted the Nirankari Samagam Ground on Friday. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh—who supports the protests—has urged farmers to accept the Home Minister's gesture.

Farm laws What are the farmers protesting about?