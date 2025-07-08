Surat-Jaipur IndiGo flight delayed after bees settle on luggage gate  

An IndiGo flight from Surat to Jaipur was delayed by an hour on Monday evening. The delay was caused by a swarm of bees that settled on the luggage gate of the aircraft. The incident took place at around 4:20pm at Surat Airport, just minutes before the flight was scheduled to take off.

Flight disruption Thousands of bees settled on luggage door Indigo flight 6E-7285 was fully boarded and baggage loading was in progress when thousands of bees suddenly appeared on the luggage door. The swarm, possibly attracted by weather conditions or reflective surfaces, refused to leave despite initial attempts by staff. Smoke was first reportedly used to disperse the bees but failed. Eventually, water spray helped in clearing them away.

Flight rescheduled Passengers were kept informed during the delay The flight, which was scheduled to leave at 4:20pm finally took off at 5:26pm. Passengers were kept informed and calm during the delay. Ritika Shah, a passenger on board, said they were confused and worried when the aircraft didn't move as planned. "Later we were told bees had taken over the plane," she added.

Twitter Post Watch the video here *मधुमक्खियों ने रोकी इंडिगो की सूरत-जयपुर फ्लाइट:* लगेज गेट पर जमे झुंड को हटाने के लिए पहले धुआं किया, फिर पानी की बौछार की ..!! pic.twitter.com/4Sk5YN26xG — MANOJ SHARMA/ मनोज शर्मा (@manojpehul) July 7, 2025

Unprecedented event First such incident at Surat Airport This was the first such incident at Surat Airport, officials said. While wildlife or bird-related delays are not uncommon, a bee swarm affecting a flight is extremely rare. Airport authorities have said they will investigate the possible source of the bee swarm and may coordinate with forest and wildlife departments to prevent a recurrence.