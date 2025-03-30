What's the story

IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, has been slapped with a hefty ₹944.20 crore penalty by the Income Tax (I-T) department.

The airline revealed this in a recent BSE filing.

The company said that this fine was imposed for the fiscal year 2021-22 on the wrong assumption that their appeal against the assessment order under Section 143(3) was dismissed, when it is still pending adjudication.