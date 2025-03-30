What's the story

In a major diplomatic move, South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met his Japanese and Chinese counterparts to discuss a free trade agreement in Seoul today.

The trade ministers of the three countries agreed to "closely cooperate for comprehensive and high-level" talks on a potential free trade agreement (FTA) between South Korea, Japan, and China.

The decision comes as they brace themselves for the impact of new tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump.