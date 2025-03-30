Alpha Wave Global, which backed SpaceX and raised one of 2022's largest venture funds, was a late entrant into Haldiram's stake sale process, which had been underway for nearly a year.

The fund entered the race against two competing consortiums led by buyout groups Blackstone and Bain Capital.

However, unlike Temasek, Alpha Wave won't be taking a seat on Haldiram's board.

Apart from SpaceX, Alpha Wave's global portfolio includes companies such as Lyft, Klarna among others.