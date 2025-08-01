'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight to write next 'Bond' film

Steven Knight, the acclaimed creator of the hit series Peaky Blinders , has been roped in to pen the script for the next James Bond﻿ film, reported Variety. The British screenwriter reportedly met director Denis Villeneuve recently and was chosen for the job after the producers considered other writers. Villeneuve is currently busy with his third installment of Dune .

Career highlights Knight's impressive body of work Knight is known for his involvement in the creation of the long-running gameshow Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and creating the hit crime series Peaky Blinders. His other small-screen credits include Taboo, A Thousand Blows, and The Veil. On the big screen, he has penned acclaimed dramas such as Eastern Promises, Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, and Spencer. He also wrote and directed sci-fi thriller Serenity starring Matthew McConaughey which was panned by critics.

Future endeavors Transition from TV to film Knight's upcoming credits include a Peaky Blinders movie and the period drama series House of Guinness for Netflix. Speaking about the transition from TV to film in 2023, Knight had said, "The biggest difference between a film and TV series is the budget." "When you do stuff for TV, you often have to ask people to imagine it. But with a film, you can really do it. You can blow stuff up."

Franchise reboot Meanwhile, Bond role remains unconfirmed The next Bond film will be the first installment after Daniel Craig's last outing, No Time to Die. The role of Bond is still unconfirmed, but reports have suggested that Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson, and Jacob Elordi are on the wishlist. Villeneuve was officially hired to direct Bond 26 last month, and Knight's involvement was confirmed soon after.