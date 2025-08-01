How 'Star Trek' predicted today's coolest technologies

Being a pioneer of the sci-fi genre, Star Trek has inspired a number of futuristic technologies that have found a place in our daily lives. The show's mind-boggling gadgets and futuristic concepts have ignited the imagination of scientists and engineers across the globe. Here, we take a look at some unknown technologies inspired by Star Trek, showing how fiction can shape reality in unexpected ways.

Communication devices Communicators to modern smartphones The communicators used by characters in Star Trek look eerily similar to modern-day smartphones. These handheld devices enabled crew members to converse wirelessly over long distances, just like the mobile phones of today. The idea of portable communication was revolutionary back then and has since progressed into the advanced smartphones we depend on for instant connectivity.

Medical technology Tricorders and medical scanners In Star Trek, tricorders were depicted as multifunctional devices that could scan, analyze, and record data. This idea led to the development of modern-day medical scanners that can diagnose conditions without being invasive. Engineers have even created portable diagnostic devices replicating the tricorder capabilities to conduct rapid health assessments during emergencies or in remote areas. Thus, revolutionizing the way we approach medical diagnostics.

Manufacturing innovations Replicators to 3D printers Replicators in Star Trek would create objects from scratch instantly, a concept that is mirrored by modern 3D printers. While not as advanced as replicators, 3D printing technology enables rapid prototyping and manufacturing in various industries. The innovation has transformed production processes by cutting costs and making them more customizable.