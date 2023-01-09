Technology

Everything we know about Apple's AR/VR headset: Price, availability, features

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 09, 2023, 03:38 pm 3 min read

Apple has shown off its mixed-reality headset to some developers (Photo credit: Mashable)

Apple may finally unveil its much-anticipated mixed-reality headset this spring, ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The headset is expected to bear a hefty price tag of around $3,000 (nearly Rs. 2.47 lakh). It will use Apple's new xrOS operating system to provide both Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences. Here's what we know so far.

Why does this story matter?

Apple's AR/VR headset was expected to be unveiled in January 2023 with a launch in the second quarter.

However, the company reportedly delayed it due to software-related issues and even changed the device's OS name from rOS to xrOS.

The upcoming mixed-reality headset could be more work-oriented rather than a gaming-focused offering. Due to this reason, it might also not include a gaming controller.

It will house multiple concealed cameras

According to The Information, Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset will resemble a pair of ski goggles. It will use an array of concealed cameras, to keep it aesthetically clean. The wearable will be made up of materials including glass, carbon fiber, and aluminum. It may get a physical crown (without haptic feedback), to allow people to switch between Augmented Reality﻿ and Virtual Reality experiences.

Prescription glasses could be magnetically attached

Apple's AR/VR headset is likely to get a high-resolution display. The brand will reportedly develop different headbands for customers and developers. Additionally, the headset may allow the glass-wearers to magnetically attach prescription glasses for more convenience. Its internal sensor will automatically adjust the 8K visuals to fit users' facial features. The cameras inside will translate facial expressions and shall have a 120-degree field-of-view.

It could house the H2 chipset

Apple's AR/VR headset may be powered by the H2 chip. It will boot xrOS operating system. The wearable is tipped to offer support for the iOS apps, which might be allowed to run in 2D view. As per the rumors, it should offer an ultra-low latency connection for a seamless experience with Apple's wireless audio wearables such as AirPods Pro 2.

The wearable will get a hot-swappable battery

The headset is said to come with a waist-mounted battery that'll be connected to the headband via a cable. The battery will deliver around two hours of usage and is said to have a hot-swappable design. The device won't get a headphone jack. Hence, users will either require AirPods or a headset band with speakers. It is expected to offer body tracking as well.

Apple AR/VR headset: Pricing and availability

Apple may unveil its mixed-reality headset in spring ahead of this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will be held in June. Its shipment may start in late 2023. The wearable is expected to be priced at around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.47 lakh).