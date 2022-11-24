Business

Foxconn apologizes for protests at China iPhone factory

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 24, 2022, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou is the largest iPhone plant in the world

A protest that erupted over unpaid wages and the fear of an infectious outbreak on Tuesday night rocked Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou. The COVID-hit factory saw workers clashing with police and security personnel. Now, Foxconn has apologized to workers for a "technical error" while hiring new recruits. It also guaranteed the same pay as advertised by recruitment posters.

Why does this story matter?

The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou is responsible for 70% of iPhone shipments in the world and employs over 200,000 people. The protest at the plant shows us a different side of China's 'zero COVID' policy.

In a country where public expression of discontent is rare, this clearly showed how fed up people are. The protest is bound to affect overall iPhone production.

Situation has been tense at Zhengzhou plant for a while

The situation has been tense at the Zhengzhou plant since the new round of COVID lockdown began in October. Workers have been unhappy with the strict quarantine rules, how the company has handled the outbreak, and insufficient food ration. Over the last few weeks, many have already left the factory. The protests were a manifestation of the growing discontent.

Forced to share dorms with COVID-positive colleagues: Employees

Disgruntled plant workers began their protest after being informed that Foxconn plans to delay bonus payments. Some employees also claimed that they were forced to share dormitories with those who tested positive for COVID-19. The protests began on Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, thousands rallied outside the factory's dorms to take on the plant's security. Later, the police came and restored order.

Foxconn said that employees will be paid the agreed pay

Foxconn, in a statement, said that it discovered a technical error that happened during the onboarding process. It said, "we apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed in the official recruitment posters." Foxconn added that large protests have died down and only the smaller ones are remaining.

Production has resumed at the factory

Foxconn said that it has reached an initial agreement with protesting workers and that production has resumed today. The company also said that it will let recruits leave if they want to and would offer them "care subsidies." Apple said that it has been working closely with Foxconn to make sure that employee concerns are addressed.