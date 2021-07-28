Faridabad youth duped people on pretext of cheap iPhones; arrested

The accused was arrested from Faridabad, his hometown

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Faridabad, Haryana for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of selling cheap iPhones, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Tiwari. On July 22, a complaint was received by a woman being duped for Rs. 25,000 after she placed an order online with the accused's store, police said.

What happened?

A woman made an online payment after seeing an ad

The woman saw an advertisement on a social media page of a mobile shop named Foneofy that was selling an iPhone 12 Pro at Rs. 25,000, whereas the actual price in the market is Rs. 1,25,000. She contacted Foneofy and provided her postal address and made a payment of Rs. 24,290 to Foneofy through an online payment gateway, a senior police officer said.

Other incidents

Police found that another person had also been cheated

After several days, the woman again contacted Foneofy and found that she had been blocked on social media accounts, following which she filed a complaint. During the investigation, police found that the mobile phone's location was in Faridabad, but with ownership in Bihar. "Police found a video in which one Chandru also alleged about getting cheating by Foneofy," Deputy Commissioner (North) Anto Alphonse said.

Cheating

Accused has over 1,04,000 followers on his social media page

Accused Tiwari is tech-savvy and disclosed that he downloaded photos and videos of iPhones and uploaded discounted rates on social media and cheated people, the DCP said. Earlier, he used to buy Chinese iPhones from Delhi and send them to the people. Later, he even stopped sending those mobile phones. The accused has more than 1,04,000 followers on his social media page, police said.

Quote

Several people residing in different states were duped by him

The accused confessed to cheating using the same modus operandi with many persons living in different states. Four mobile phones, nine SIM cards used in the crime, and one motorcycle purchased from the money were recovered from his possession, police said.