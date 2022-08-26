India

#ViralVideo: Here's a zoo that locks humans instead of animals

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 26, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Here's the ultimate role reversal. Animals when taken away from their natural habitat and put up in a zoo for display is heartbreaking. However, strange as it may seem, a zoo in China instead locks up the people visiting while the wild animals roam around freely! Its video grabbed a lot of attention on Twitter and ultimately went viral. Read the full story below.

The viral video The video featured white tigers roaming around the human cage

A Twitter user named Tansu YEĞEN posted a short video of a zoo that quickly went viral on the social media platform in no time. Reason? Well, the video showed that humans were caged while the wild animals roamed freely, as opposed to the typical idea of a zoo. This clip was of Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo nestled in China's Chongqing city.

Twitter Post Watch the video below

This is a human zoo where the animals can see the dangerous humans in the cages🤩



pic.twitter.com/r1HHMNy1OY — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 22, 2022

Tables have turned A zoo where people are caged and displayed for animals

Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo in China is where people pay to be captives while ferocious animals like tigers, lions, and bears stalk them from outside. In fact, big chunks of meat pieces and water pots are kept very close to the cage to lure these wild animals. Visitors are advised not to stick out their fingers or other body parts out of the cell.

Mixed reactions A look at what the netizens have to say

As of now, this 14-seconds clip has already accumulated 5,458 retweets, 333 quotes, and 28.7K likes on Twitter. Additionally, the video has grabbed a mix reaction - while some shared thought-provoking insights, others indulged in a meme-fest. "They shouldn't stick their paws in the cage because the humans will bite them off", said a user. Check out some more responses below.

Twitter Post Well, yes, we agree!

Interesting! Humans definitely are turning out to be more dangerous. — The Indian (@MusicalManic) August 22, 2022

Twitter Post It's raining men

me watching how the tiger above the cage pees on me pic.twitter.com/4y0s8QwdsI — Alejandro (@rfajardop_) August 22, 2022

Experience some thrill Zoos around the world with similar concepts

At Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa, animals roam freely while you drive through in a tour car. When exhausted, you can go to a fenced area and stay inside a cage. When you visit the Orana Wildlife Park in New Zealand, you hop on a vehicle with keepers who feed the big cats. Animals even climb up the roof of the vehicle.