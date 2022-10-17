Technology

Unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $39,000 in auction

Unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $39,000 in auction

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 17, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

This is the first-generation iPhone's 8GB model which has been sold at the auction for 65 times higher its original price (Picture credit: Apple)

Do you remember the first-generation iPhone model from 2007? Well, one of the unused and unopened pieces has been sold for $39,339.60 (nearly Rs. 32.4 lakh), according to LCG Auctions. It is typical with online auctions when the bidding really gets heated up at the last few moments. The last-minute activity from bidders caused the price of the device to significantly increase.

Context Why does this story matter?

The very first iPhone was introduced by the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs 15 years ago.

The device was critically acclaimed and became an influential product of the year 2007.

At its debut, the handset's 8GB model was priced at $599 (nearly Rs. 49,000), but its current-day bidding has helped the auction company to earn nearly 65 times the original amount.

Details 28 bids were made for the first-generation iPhone

The online bidding for the first-generation iPhone at LCG Auctions started at $2,500 (nearly Rs. 2 lakh). However, things heated up on the last day, leading to a price climb at the online auction, which ended with 28 bids. The device received the highest bid for $39,339.60 (around Rs. 32.4 lakh). The auction ran from September 30 to October 16.

Authenticity How did the auction earned the trust of the bidders?

How did bidders believe that the first-generation iPhone model's box was never opened? Well, virtually, it appears to have a factory seal with the "correct seam details and tightness," flawless surface and edges, and labels underneath the seal on the reverse appear to be in perfect condition. Additionally, the item description for the device says "This factory-sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition."

Specifications All about the first-ever iPhone

The first-generation iPhone was named the "Invention of the Year in 2007" by TIME Magazine. The device came with a 3.5-inch touch display, a 2MP camera, and a web browser. It was released in 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB storage configurations The offering had no App Store, but it included apps such as YouTube, Safari, Weather, and Maps (without GPS tracking).