Apple iPhone 14 series' leaked renders reveal all color options

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 31, 2022, 04:07 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro may offer 30W fast-charging support (Photo credit: Ian Zelbo)

Apple is all set to launch as many as four handsets as part of the iPhone 14 series on September 7. The line-up will include the regular 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max models. In the latest development, tipster Ian Zelbo has leaked renders of the Pro and non-Pro models, revealing the color options of the entire series.

Why does this story matter?

Apple may be good at keeping secrets, but occasionally, the information does leak. We already have a good idea about the specifications of the upcoming iPhones and now, color options have surfaced.

The 14 and 14 Max will get a new dark Purple colorway while the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be offered in a lighter shade of Purple, among other colors.

Colorways The iPhone 14 will be offered in six color variants

The iPhone 14 will arrive in (PRODUCT)RED, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Green, and a new Purple variant, which will replace the Pink trim available on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be offered in five colorways including Graphite, Gold, Silver, Green, and Purple, which will replace the Sierra Blue shade available with the existing 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Design and display The Pro models will sport a revamped design

The iPhone 14 and 14 Max's design is likely to remain unchanged from the iPhone 13. They will sport a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display with a wide notch for Face ID. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a new pill and hole design. They will bear a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Key features The handsets may offer support for 30W fast-charging

The non-Pro iPhones will feature a dual rear camera setup. They will be powered by an A15 Bionic SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Pro variants will get a triple rear camera unit, including a new 48MP primary snapper. They will get an A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. All the handsets are tipped to support 30W wired fast-charging.