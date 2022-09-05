Technology

Apple iPhone 14 series launch: All latest leaks and rumors

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 05, 2022, 05:16 pm 3 min read

The iPhone 14 series will have a slightly upgraded front-facing camera

Apple is all set for its in-person event on September 7, where it will unveil the iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Over the past few weeks, the Pro models have been grabbing headlines for their revamped design, camera, and processor, while the regular trims have been part of the chatter for missing out on several upgrades. Here our roundup.

Context Why does this story matter?

There is a lot of anticipation related to Apple's upcoming iPhone models.

While the 'mini' model has now been discontinued, the brand has decided to add an all-new 'Max' model for iPhone lovers wanting a larger screen with the specifications of a regular model.

The Pro models will ditch the notch completely to boast an all-new design and separate themselves from the non-Pro versions.

New addition A new 'Max' model is getting added

Apple will replace the 'mini' model with a 'Max' variant, meaning the non-Pro line-up will now include iPhone 14 and 14 Max. The handsets will look similar to the current-generation iPhone 13. The regular model will get a 6.1-inch screen, while the 'Max' model will sport a 6.7-inch display. Both are expected to sport a Full-HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Tweaks Pro models are getting a long 'pill-shaped' cut-out

The Pro models will sport a refreshed look by adopting a new and smaller module for the front camera and Face ID sensors. Everything will be packed in a pill-shaped cut-out on the top center. There will also be two privacy indicators within the cut-out for microphone and camera. The 14 Pro and Pro Max will boast 120Hz, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screens, respectively.

Cameras An improved front camera is on the cards

The iPhone 14 and 14 Max are likely to retain the 12MP dual rear camera setup of the iPhone 13. However, the Pro models are tipped to offer major camera upgrades, with a 48MP main rear snapper, a larger sensor along with bigger pixels for the ultra-wide camera, and an improved telephoto shooter. All four models will get an upgraded front camera with autofocus.

Information Always-on display is coming to the Pro models

Apple is likely to introduce the much-awaited Always-on display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets. The feature will also show Lock Screen widgets, along with integrated notifications, and dynamic wallpapers that were introduced with iOS 16.

Key component The Pro models will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset

The upcoming iPhone 14 line-up will be offered with two processor options. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max models will continue using the existing A15 Bionic chipset, whereas the Pro models will get the all-new A16 processor. While all the devices will come with 6GB RAM, the regular models will get LPDDR4x RAM format and the Pro models will boast the faster LPDDR5 RAM.

Hues A new color variant for the Pro and non-Pro models

The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be offered in Blue, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Green, Midnight, and a new Purple variant, which will replace the Pink trim on the existing iPhone 13 series. The 14 Pro and Pro Max will arrive in Green, Gold, Graphite, Silver, and Purple, which will replace the Sierra Blue shade available on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Information The handsets may offer 30W fast-charging

The iPhone 14 series may offer a slightly bigger battery than the existing iPhone 13 line-up, along with support for 30W fast-charging. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging will be available too.