WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhones

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 05, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp will stop working for iPhone 5 and 5c from October 24 onward

WhatsApp, the world's most popular instant messaging application, will soon stop working on certain older iPhones. The Meta-owned platform will withdraw support for devices running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 from October 24 onward. As a result, owners of iPhone 5 and 5c (they do not support iOS 12) need to upgrade to a newer device or search for alternatives to the app.

Why does this story matter?

As Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the support for certain older devices is bound to take a back seat.

The company has ended software support for the iPhone 5 and 5c and naturally, other app developers are also ending support.

WhatsApp is the latest to have pulled the plug on the two iPhone 5 series models.

Compatibility iPhone 5s, 6, and 6s can continue to use WhatsApp

WhatsApp is supported on iPhones running iOS 12 and newer. Prior to dropping support, users of the incompatible models will be notified of the same via the app. Thus iPhone 5s, 6, and 6s owners can continue to use WhatsApp, provided they upgrade to the required app version. Sadly iPhone 5 and 5c are incompatible with the software's system requirements.

To update your device, head to 'Settings,' then 'General, and then 'Software Update.' Finally, click on 'Download and Install' to complete the setup. Once, the process is complete, the smartphone should be able to run WhatsApp. The iOS 15 is currently offered on iPhone 6s and newer models. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-launched iOS 16 will only be available on iPhone 8 onwards.

Information What is the threshold for running WhatsApp on other OS?

In order to use WhatsApp, Android devices must be running on OS version 4.1 (Jelly Bean) or newer. Meanwhile, in the case of Jio Phones, the handsets should boot at least KaiOS 2.5.0.