Soon, you'll be able to edit sent messages on WhatsApp

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 01, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp is yet to announce when the feature will be rolled out for testing (Photo credit: Reuters)

WhatsApp users have long craved an edit feature to correct typos and errors in sent messages. Brace yourself because that wish may soon become a reality. The messaging platform is working on an edit button that will let users edit their messages after they have been sent. Currently, users either use asterisk to highlight spelling corrections or resend the updated message.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp recently released the ability to react to messages. The company is now gearing up to introduce another much-requested feature - the edit button.

The potential arrival of a feature to edit sent messages points to the importance WhatsApp has given to improving its messaging service.

The feature has existed on rivals messaging platforms such as Telegram and Signal for several years now.

New feature The 'edit button' will be in the chat menu

An edit button for WhatsApp could be one of the most talked-about topics in the instant messaging world. According to WaBetaInfo, we might see the feature in action soon. In a screenshot shared by the website, the edit button will be available in the three-dot menu. To edit the original message, the user will have to long-press the message and click the edit option.

Information WhatsApp unlikely to show the edit history

It is likely that WhatsApp may not show the edit history that enables users to see how the message has been edited. However, the message will probably show 'edited' stamp. It is unclear if there will be a time window for editing the sent messages.

Long time coming WhatsApp has been working on 'edit button' since 2017

This is not the first time the talk of an 'edit message' feature on WhatsApp began doing rounds. In fact, evidence suggests that the company has been working on it since 2017. The feature was found on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.17.26. However, the plan was scrapped and the edit button never made it to end-users.

Information The feature will be brought to iOS and desktop too

WhatsApp is yet to say anything about when the feature will roll out. Although the screenshot is from Android, the company is working on bringing the feature to WhatsApp beta for iOS and desktop as well.