Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper by Rs. 47,900

#DealOfTheDay: Apple iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper by Rs. 47,900

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 14, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

The iPad Pro (2021) shoots 4K videos at 60fps via rear camera setup

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is live. The e-commerce giant is offering big discounts on products from a range of consumer electronic brands. In the latest development, Apple's iPad Pro (2021) has been selling with benefits worth Rs. 47,900. If you are a creative professional and want a lightweight tablet with the features of a regular computer, check out this deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Amazon is offering great discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) Wi-Fi+Cellular model with 1TB of storage. The discount is available only on the Silver trim. The tablet costs Rs. 1,76,900. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,39,999. Additionally, users can avail Rs. 7,000 discount via coupons at checkout. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank Credit Card holders also get Rs. 4,000 instant discounts.

Design and display The tablet packs a 120Hz LCD panel

The iPad Pro (2021) features an aluminum body, scratch-resistant front glass with proportionate bezels, and a Face ID biometric system. The 12.9-inch model packs a QHD+ (2048x2732 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4:3 aspect ratio, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 1,600-nits of peak brightness. It supports ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color technology.

Information It features a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera

The iPad Pro (2021) model sports a rear camera arrangement consisting of a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 10MP (f/2.4) 125-degree ultra-wide lens, along with a LiDAR depth scanner. On the front, it packs a 12MP (f/2.4) 122-degree ultra-wide camera.

Internals The device offers up to 16GB of RAM

The Apple iPad Pro (2021) is backed by an Apple M1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. The tablet is shipped with iPadOS 14.5.1. The 12.9-inch variant houses a 40.88Wh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a Type-C port, a stylus pen, and a keyboard.