Truecaller launches new app for iPhone with better spam detection

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 30, 2022, 05:43 pm 3 min read

New Truecaller for iPhone has a better Live Caller ID (Photo credit: Truecaller)

Popular caller ID app Truecaller is rolling out a new update for iPhone users. The Truecaller 12 for iOS comes with several significant updates. What's most interesting is that, despite all the improvements, the app is up to 50% lighter than previous versions. The updated app offers better spam and business detection and a bug-free Live caller ID feature.

Ever since its introduction in 2009, Truecaller has proved to be a valuable addition to smartphones. The ability to detect the details of unknown numbers is priceless at a time when promotional calls have become a norm.

The iOS version of the app has always lagged behind its Android counterpart. With the update, the company intends to solve that once and for all.

Truecaller 12 Truecaller 12 for iOS is completely re-written

The latest iOS version of Truecaller has been re-written from the ground up to take advantage of Apple's CallKit. The new version offers 10x better spam and scam detection and Call ID. The Live caller ID, which has never been as reliable as on Android, has also been taken care of this time. The company has worked closely with Apple to solve this issue.

Search You can look up a number without opening the app

The latest version of Truecaller for iOS will provide users with a detailed view of search results with relevant information regarding the number searched. The company has also optimized searching for a number. You'll be able to search for a number without opening the app now. Go to Phone > Recents > Info on number > Share Contact > Search Truecaller.

To optimize the performance of the new Truecaller for iOS, developers had to let go of some of the features of the app. The company has removed Truecaller Chat, Truecaller Voice, and Contact Requests. The company understood that these features are not used extensively by iOS users. The removal of these features will help it concentrate on core features: Caller ID and search.

Truecaller's quest to improve its iOS application doesn't end here. It's working on more features to optimize the user experience. In the future, the app will have more accurate SMS filtering that works offline. It will also auto-categorize text messages. The app will come with automatic blocking of top spammers, detailed statistics of spammers, comments on spam marked numbers, and a redesigned widget.

Information New Truecaller has a smooth and fast onboarding process

For new users, Truecaller 12 has a streamlined and faster onboarding process. Paid users will also get a new Premium subscription experience with easier feature comparisons. The update also reduces the startup time and battery consumption.