Technology

Xiaomi's Notebook Pro 120G, Smart TV X launched: Check features

Xiaomi's Notebook Pro 120G, Smart TV X launched: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 30, 2022, 05:38 pm 3 min read

The NoteBook Pro 120 and 120G include a 720p (HD) webcam (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has introduced its latest laptops, along with a new Redmi smart TV series. The Notebook Pro 120 and 120G come with a 120Hz LCD screen, a 12th-generation Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, and 100W fast-charging. They are priced at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 74,999, respectively. The Smart TV X line-up consists of three models and starts at Rs. 28,999 for its 43-inch variant.

Design and display The NoteBook Pro 120 and 120G feature a 2.5K display

The NoteBook Pro 120 and 120G bear an Aerospace-grade Series 6 aluminium alloy body, with narrow bezels, a power key-embedded fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad. The laptops sport a 14.0-inch 2.5K (1600x2560 pixels) Super Retina display with a 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, 16:10 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% sRGB color gamut. They weigh 1.4kg each.

Information The laptops are equipped with an HDMI 2.0 slot

The NoteBook Pro 120 and 120G include a Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 socket, a Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, they offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Internals The Notebook Pro 120G packs an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU

The NoteBook Pro 120 and 120G are powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H processor. The laptops house Intel UHD and an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPUs, respectively. They come paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Generation 4.0 storage. The devices run on Windows 11 and pack a 56Wh battery with 100W fast-charging. They are equipped with two 2W stereo speakers.

Key features Redmi Smart TV X series models offer a 4K display

The Redmi Smart TV X series covers 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut

The Redmi Smart TV X line-up comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch LCD displays, each with a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC, and 'Vivid Picture Engine.' The televisions house a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU, with Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. They boot Android TV 10 and support leading streaming apps and services.

Information The televisions are equipped with a 30W speaker setup

The Redmi Smart TV X series includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two Ethernet slots, an AV socket, an optical A/V port, and a headphone jack. The televisions house a 30W speaker setup with Dolby Audio, DTS: Virtual X, and DTS-HD support.

Pocket-pinch What is the cost of these laptops and smart TVs?

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 and 120G cost Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 74,999, respectively. They will be available from September 20 onward. The Smart TV X line-up is priced at Rs. 28,999, Rs. 34,999, and Rs. 39,999 for 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models, respectively. The 50-inch and 55-inch variants will retail starting September 14. The 43-inch version will be available at a later date.