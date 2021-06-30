Rivaling Xiaomi, TCL launches three high-end 4K televisions in India

TCL launches QLED and mini LED range of televisions in India

Taking on rivals like Xiaomi, Sony, and Samsung, TCL has launched its premium C725, C728, and C825 televisions in India. They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 64,990, Rs. 79,990, and Rs. 1,14,990, respectively. As for the key highlights, the TVs offer a 4K display, an AIPQ Engine for picture enhancement, hands-free voice control, and up to 32GB of internal storage. Here's our roundup.

TCL C725 has a 4K QLED screen, 24W stereo speakers

The TCL C725 comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes. It has a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and MEMC support. For audio, it packs 24W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The TV has a quad-core A55 RT51M processor, combined with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, Android TV 11 support, voice control, and a camera for video calls.

TCL C728 is loaded with 32GB of storage

The TCL C728 is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch versions, all with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED display, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz MEMC support, and 20W stereo speakers. It draws power from a quad-core A73 MT9615 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device boots Android TV 11 and supports Game Center as well as Google Assistant and Alexa.

TCL C825 flaunts a mini LED display and built-in camera

The TCL C825 features a 4K mini LED display with Dolby Vision, 120Hz MEMC, HDR10+, 30W stereo speakers, and IMAX ENHANCED support. It is fueled by a quad-core A73 MT9615 processor, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The TV runs on Android TV 11 and is also equipped with a built-in 1080p camera. It is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

How much do these TCL TVs cost?

The TCL C725 costs Rs. 64,990 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 72,990 for the 65-inch variant, and Rs. 99,990 for the 65-inch version. The TCL C728's 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models cost Rs. 79,990, Rs. 1,02,990, and Rs. 1,59,990, respectively. The TCL C825 is priced at Rs. 1,14,990 and Rs. 1,49,990 for the 55-inch and 65-inch versions, respectively.