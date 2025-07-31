2008 Malegaon blast case: All accused, including Pragya Thakur, acquitted

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai has acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The verdict was pronounced by Judge AK Lahoti on Thursday. Among those acquitted are former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit. The court found that while a blast occurred in Malegaon, the prosecution failed to establish that it was caused by a motorcycle bomb.

Evidence issues No sketch of spot made during _panchnama_ The court also noted several lapses in the investigation. "No sketch of the spot was done by the investigation officer while doing the panchnama. No fingerprint, dump data or anything else was collected for the spot. The samples were contaminated, so the reports...are not reliable," it said. The motorcycle allegedly used in the blast also did not have a clear chassis number, and the prosecution could not prove that it was in Pragya's possession immediately before the blast, it added.

Case What court said Furthermore, the court stated that Thakur had become a sanyasi and had abandoned all earthly possessions two years before the blast. Regarding the charges against Lt. Col Purohit, the court determined that there was no evidence to show that he obtained RDX from Kashmir or assembled the device. The other accused in the case are Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay Ajay Rahirkar Sudhakar Dwivedi Sudhakar Chaturvedi Sameer Kulkarni.

Legal proceedings UAPA could not be invoked: Court The court also observed that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) could not be invoked as "sanction was not taken as per rules." It stated that both sanction orders under UAPA were defective. The case was initially probed by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011. The trial began in 2018 and concluded on April 19, 2023.