'South Park' S27 premiere breaks viewership records amid Trump episode

The popular animated series South Park has been making headlines lately for its Season 27 premiere episode, which took a jab at US President Donald Trump . The episode, titled Sermon on the 'Mount , reportedly attracted nearly six million viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+, according to the company and Nielsen. This marks the biggest season premiere share on the cable network since 1999!

Viewership increase Huge spike in viewership The Season 27 premiere of South Park saw a staggering 68% increase in viewership compared to the previous season. The episode scored a Nielsen rating of 9.2, significantly higher than the 5.48 rating for the Season 26 premiere. It also recorded nearly one million viewers (9,96,000) compared to last year's 8,66,000 and was the top-rated telecast across all cable networks last Wednesday!

Controversial themes Controversial episode drew ire from Trump supporters, White House The episode's controversial content, which included Trump lamenting about the size of his manhood in an official painting and attempting to seduce Satan, drew mixed reactions. The White House even issued a statement criticizing the show as "hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention." Despite this, the episode's viewership numbers indicate that it successfully generated significant interest among audiences.