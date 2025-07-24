White House responds to reports Trump named in Epstein files 

United States President Donald Trump was named in the Justice Department's files on Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper cited senior administration officials, saying that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump about his mention in the documents in May. However, White House spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed the report as "fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and liberal media."

White House White House does not view this as groundbreaking "The White House is not surprised by this—Trump's name was present in the binders that Bondi produced and handed out," Cheung said, adding that many of the materials already released had included mention of the president's name. "The White House does not view this as groundbreaking or new or surprising," the official said. "The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep," Cheung said in a statement to CNN, referring to Epstein.

Bondi Epstein records contained child pornography According to the Wall Street Journal report, Bondi also informed the president that the Epstein records contained child pornography and sensitive victim information that should not be released. The Trump administration has faced rising pressure to release more details about the well-connected sex offender since Trump, while campaigning last year, promised to release such documents. However, on July 7, US Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that she had nothing to release.

Legal action Trump sues WSJ for $10 billion Amid mounting pressure and backlash from his supporters, the WSJ released an article about an allegedly sexually suggestive letter bearing Trump's name that was included in a 2003 album for Epstein's 50th birthday. Trump denies writing the letter. In response to the allegations, Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch.

Congressional action House committee subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell Since the backlash, Trump has asked Bondi to pursue the release of all grand jury records, prompting the Justice Department to request that judges in Florida and New York unseal files related to the disgraced financier. However, on Wednesday, Judge Robin Rosenberg determined that releasing documents from Epstein's Florida case would violate state grand jury secrecy rules. "The court's hands are tied," she said in her 12-page order.