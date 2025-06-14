US had prior knowledge of Israel's attack on Iran: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration had prior knowledge of Israel's recent military action against Iran. The offensive, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," targeted key Iranian nuclear and military sites.
Despite having previously advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against such an attack, Trump called the strikes "excellent" and "very successful."
He added that it's still "not too late" for Iran to negotiate over its nuclear program.
Diplomatic stance
'I tried to save Iran humiliation and death...'
In a phone interview with Reuters, Trump said, "We knew everything," referring to Israel's air campaign against Iran.
"I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out."
Despite months of urging Netanyahu to postpone the attack for diplomatic efforts, Trump voiced his unwavering support for Israel's action.
"We're their number one ally by far," he said.
Military involvement
US helped intercept Iranian missiles aimed at Israeli targets
The Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear complex, ballistic missile factories, and military headquarters.
Later on Friday, two senior US officials confirmed that American forces had helped intercept Iranian missiles aimed at Israeli targets.
Despite fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, Trump downplayed the risk of regional destabilization due to Israel's actions.
"We support Israel. Period," one White House official said.
Global reaction
'Operation Rising Lion'
"Operation Rising Lion," the largest Israeli air operation in recent history, has drawn both praise and concern from around the world. The offensive was aimed at eliminating Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.
Despite Trump's public disapproval of the strikes, two senior Israeli officials told Axios that he had privately greenlit the military action against Iran.
"We had a clear US green light," one of the officials said.
Escalation
Iran fires over 100 drones toward Israel
In retaliation, Iran reportedly fired over 100 drones toward Israel, targeting the country's defense systems.
The Israeli strikes killed at least 78 people and injured 329, according to Iranian media.
Meanwhile, Iran announced that it would not attend scheduled nuclear negotiations with the US in Oman on Sunday.
The decision effectively halts a key diplomatic channel between Tehran and Washington, marking a sharp escalation in tensions.