US Army's 250th anniversary celebrated with parade, fireworks, protests
What's the story
A grand military parade in Washington, DC, on Saturday celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and also marked President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.
The event featured over 6,000 soldiers, 128 Army tanks, and a planned flyover by military aircraft, although the flyover was canceled due to weather.
However, it was marred by nationwide protests against Trump.
The parade was added to the event a few weeks ago and cost an estimated $45 million.
Details
Trump watches from special stand
Trump watched the parade from a special viewing stand south of the White House.
The Army's Golden Knights parachute team, initially scheduled to jump at the end of the parade, descended early due to light rain.
At times, Trump stood and saluted as troops marched past him.
Despite predictions of up to 200,000 attendees, turnout appeared lower than expected, with large gaps between viewers near the Washington Monument.
Protests
Protests across the country
Protesters criticized Trump for using the military to respond to deportation-related demonstrations and for the heavy military presence in Washington.
In Los Angeles, a peaceful protest turned chaotic as police on horseback charged at demonstrators.
In Washington, anti-war protesters displayed signs saying "Homes not drones" near a display of armored vehicles and military equipment on the National Mall.
The parade has drawn criticism for its cost and potential damage to city streets.
Counter-protests
Parade draws mixed reactions
The parade also attracted Trump supporters who attended the event.
Larry Stallard, a retired American Airlines pilot who traveled to Washington to see the military and Trump, defended the event's cost. "It's hard to believe people were upset about the cost when they blow that in 10 seconds on things that we don't even need," he said.
However, Navy veteran Doug Haynes, who voted for Trump, said the parade was "a little over the top."
Background
Trump fulfills his dream of military display
The parade was a fulfillment of Trump's long-standing desire for a grand military display, something he had attempted during his first term after witnessing a similar event in Paris in 2017.
The day also included a concert with God Bless the USA singer Lee Greenwood, fireworks, and Trump's swearing-in of 250 new or reenlisting troops.