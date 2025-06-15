What's the story

A grand military parade in Washington, DC, on Saturday celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and also marked President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

The event featured over 6,000 soldiers, 128 Army tanks, and a planned flyover by military aircraft, although the flyover was canceled due to weather.

However, it was marred by nationwide protests against Trump.

The parade was added to the event a few weeks ago and cost an estimated $45 million.