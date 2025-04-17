Trump officials defied deportation order—possible criminal contempt charges looming
What's the story
US District Judge James Boasberg has threatened officials from the Trump administration with criminal contempt.
This is after they reportedly violated a court order against deporting Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.
The administration had invoked the ancient law to justify the mass transport of hundreds of Venezuelans, many of whom are suspected gang members, to a high-security prison in El Salvador.
Judicial response
Judge Boasberg's strong rebuke
In an exhaustive 46-page ruling, Judge Boasberg criticized the administration's behavior.
He said, "The Court ultimately determines that the Government's actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order."
He added that this was enough for him to determine that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt.
Boasberg also noted defendants had plenty of opportunity to explain their actions, but none had been satisfactory.
Legal proceedings
White House plans to appeal deportation ruling
The White House denied any wrongdoing and will appeal the ruling.
"The President is 100% committed to ensuring that terrorists and criminal illegal migrants are no longer a threat to Americans and their communities across the country," said Trump communications director Steven Cheung.
At the heart of this legal dispute is the administration's use of an 18th-century wartime statute, which has sparked controversy over its application.
Controversial deportations
Deportations to El Salvador's CECOT prison
Dozens of Venezuelan men suspected of being part of gangs were deported to El Salvador's infamous CECOT prison.
But a CBS News analysis showed 75% of those deported had no criminal records.
Roughly 22% had records for non-violent crimes like theft and trespassing. Very few were connected to serious crimes, including assault or murder.
The deportations have triggered legal challenges, with some migrants fighting to stop their removal.
Legal ultimatum
Judge Boasberg's final opportunity for administration
Judge Boasberg has provided the administration a last opportunity to "purge" its alleged contempt: take the deported migrants back into US custody and file a plan of action in a week's time.
Otherwise, he would demand names of officials responsible for the deportations, hold sworn depositions, or live hearings.
Boasberg also hinted at recommending criminal charges against those involved in these controversial deportations.
Judicial scrutiny
Other judges also considering contempt charges
Judge Boasberg isn't the only one fighting this legal battle.
In a separate case, Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland is also weighing contempt charges against the administration after it refused to comply with a SC mandate to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran who was wrongly deported.
The SC has already intervened in the matter by overturning Boasberg's initial ruling on procedural grounds.