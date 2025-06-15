Iran cancels US nuclear talks after Israel's strikes on Iran
What's the story
Iran has canceled its upcoming nuclear talks with the United States after "barbarous" attacks by Israel, state media reported on Saturday.
The sixth round of discussions, scheduled for Sunday in Oman, was rendered "meaningless" following Israel's unprecedented military strike against Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed to Al Jazeera that the talks have been called off.
Diplomatic fallout
Iran accuses US of colluding with Israel
Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said the US's actions have made further dialogue "meaningless."
He accused Washington of colluding with Israel in its attacks on Iran.
A senior United States official confirmed to The Associated Press that the nuclear talks were canceled but added that the US remains committed to discussions and hopes Iran will return to the negotiating table soon.
Nuclear program
Netanyahu vows to continue attacks until Iran stops developing...
Iran has denied allegations that its uranium enrichment program is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the attacks until Iran stops developing a "nuclear threat."
US President Donald Trump called the Israeli strikes on Iran "excellent," after initially warning Netanyahu against actions that could jeopardize nuclear talks.
Statement
Iran's stance
Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency on Saturday quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying, "The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran's territory."
The US has denied Iran's claim of complicity in Israel's attacks and advised Tehran at the UN Security Council to negotiate over its nuclear program.
Iranian response
'Mood in Iran is pretty defiant'
Despite the escalating conflict, the mood in Iran remains "pretty defiant," according to Hamed Mousavi, a political science professor at Tehran University.
He said many Iranians find it pointless to continue nuclear talks with the US while facing bombardment from Israel.
"The Israelis were really expecting some sort of protest or riots in the Iranian capital by the Iranian people. That hasn't happened so far," he added.