What's the story

The Israel-Iran conflict has intensified as both countries exchanged attacks for the third consecutive day.

The Israeli military reportedly launched a series of strikes on the Iranian Defense Ministry headquarters and the Self Powered Neutron Detector (SPND) nuclear project.

Iran retaliated by targeting Israel's energy infrastructure and fighter jet fuel production facilities with missiles and drones.

The situation escalated after Israel's "Operation Rising Lion" targeted Iran's nuclear sites, prompting Iranian strikes on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.