Israel-Iran conflict escalates as both countries exchange attacks again
What's the story
The Israel-Iran conflict has intensified as both countries exchanged attacks for the third consecutive day.
The Israeli military reportedly launched a series of strikes on the Iranian Defense Ministry headquarters and the Self Powered Neutron Detector (SPND) nuclear project.
Iran retaliated by targeting Israel's energy infrastructure and fighter jet fuel production facilities with missiles and drones.
The situation escalated after Israel's "Operation Rising Lion" targeted Iran's nuclear sites, prompting Iranian strikes on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.
Attack details
Israel strikes Iranian defense ministry headquarters in Tehran
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it executed an "extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project."
The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters and the SPND nuclear project's headquarters.
Iran claimed that Israeli attacks also hit its Shahran oil depot and an oil refinery near Tehran.
Iranian response
Iran retaliates by targeting Israel's energy infrastructure
In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their missiles and drones targeted Israel's energy infrastructure and fighter jet fuel production facilities.
Air raid sirens were activated across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Iran launched a new wave of attacks on Israeli cities.
At least five people were reportedly killed in the Iranian strikes.
Operation details
Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' to roll back Iranian threat
The conflict escalated after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" on Friday, targeting Iran's nuclear and military sites.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aimed to "roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival." He added that it would continue for as many days as necessary to eliminate this threat.
Before Sunday's strikes, Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and over 320 others injured in Israeli attacks.
Diplomatic developments
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman called off
A round of US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled in Oman on Sunday was called off.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the talks could not proceed while Iran faced Israel's "barbarous" attacks.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged Tehran to negotiate a deal with Washington on its nuclear program, saying, "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."