May 17, 202509:34 am

What's the story

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a major offensive in Gaza, following a series of airstrikes that killed 115 people.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Gideon's Chariots," aims to capture strategic areas in the Gaza Strip and pressure Hamas to release hostages.

The IDF said it has "launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas."