Israel launches major offensive after airstrikes kill 115 in Gaza
What's the story
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a major offensive in Gaza, following a series of airstrikes that killed 115 people.
The operation, dubbed "Operation Gideon's Chariots," aims to capture strategic areas in the Gaza Strip and pressure Hamas to release hostages.
The IDF said it has "launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas."
Diplomatic developments
US President Trump's visit and Gaza's humanitarian crisis
Recently, United States President Donald Trump visited the region, stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
He acknowledged the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying "a lot of people are starving."
However, discussions on Gaza's future have stalled.
Trump had earlier proposed turning Gaza into a "freedom zone," suggesting US control for reconstruction as a luxury hub.
Escalating conflict
Rising violence and casualties in Gaza
The recent airstrikes have intensified violence in Gaza, with the death toll nearing that of the initial days of Israel's renewed offensive after a ceasefire collapsed in March.
Gaza's civil defense agency reported 108 deaths on Friday alone, mostly women and children.
Some Palestinian officials even estimate up to 300 deaths from recent Israeli attacks.
Ongoing crisis
Hostage situation and Israel's military strategy
Hamas is still holding 57 of around 250 hostages taken during its October 2023 attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people.
Israel's blockade and bombardments since mid-March are aimed at pressuring Hamas to release these hostages.
The retaliatory military offensive has killed around 53,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians.
Aid controversy
US-backed humanitarian aid plan faces criticism
Israel has proposed a plan to distribute humanitarian aid through private contractors, backed by Israeli troops.
The US supports this plan, but it has been criticized by aid agencies as unworkable and potentially unlawful.
Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, acknowledged the criticism and said Washington is "open to an alternative if someone has a better one."
Urgent appeal
UN aid chief calls for immediate action
UN aid chief Tom Fletcher has called for rapid and safe delivery of aid to civilians in need. He said the UN has a proven plan and 160,000 pallets of relief ready to enter Gaza.
Polls show support in Israel for a new ceasefire to secure hostage release, but officials downplay the chances of a breakthrough.