Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that India carried out a precision missile strike on the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi.

The admission came during a 'Youm-e-Tashakur' event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, where he revealed that Army Chief General Asim Munir informed him about the attack at 2:30am on the intervening night of May 9-10.

This is a rare acknowledgment from Pakistan, which usually denies such incidents.