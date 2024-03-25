Next Article

Imran Khan has been dealing with over 100 cases, including cipher and Toshkhana graft cases

Pakistan: Court summons Imran Khan, wife in vandalism cases

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:31 pm Mar 25, 202405:31 pm

What's the story A Pakistani court on Monday summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to appear before it on April 4, ARY News reported. The order was issued by Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra during a hearing on the duo's bail applications in vandalism cases. They were represented by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Khalid Yousaf Choudhary in court, where the Adiala Jail superintendent received instructions to present Khan.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Khan's party, the PTI, has been alleging the Pakistan government of trying the former premier in false cases. Notably, the PTI was barred from contesting the recently concluded general elections. Its election symbol—a cricket bat—was also taken away. Despite this, the independent candidates linked to the PTI secured the most number of seats in the parliament. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) allied to establish a minority coalition government in the country.

Details

Khan cleared in two vandalism cases

Before the latest directive, the District and Sessions Court acquitted Khan in two vandalism cases filed against him at Loohi and Sahala police stations. Khan was booked in the cases following alleged vandalism and clashes during the PTI's massive march in Pakistan's capital ahead of general elections. Judicial Magistrate Ayesha Kundi was the one who dismissed him from both charges.

Reports

Production order issued for Khan, Shah Qureshi

In a related event, another local court issued another production order for Khan and his jailed colleague and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Parliament attack case, per The International News. The court asked the Adiala jail authorities to present them before April 20 during a hearing on a petition. Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjotha claimed that the jail superintendent disregarded court orders and appealed to the court to ensure that jail officials comply with orders and present Khan.

HC order

Islamabad High Court approves virtual meetings for Khan

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked the jail superintendent to facilitate virtual consultations between Khan and his legal team until security concerns are addressed. The decision came after Khan's lawyer stated that they were prevented from meeting their client due to safety issues. Since his ousting from office, Khan has been dealing with over 100 cases, including cipher and Toshkhana graft cases. He is presently in the Rawalpindi prison following convictions in several cases.