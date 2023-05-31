World

Imran Khan to appear in court in Al-Qadir scam today

Imran Khan to appear in court in Al-Qadir scam today

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 31, 2023, 12:07 pm 1 min read

Khan served as Pakistan's PM from August 2018 to April 2022

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to appear before a court in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with the $203 million (PKR 60 billion) Al-Qadir scam case, reported ARY News. Khan's name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal after the government's approval at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Officials recommended adding Khan's wife's name to ECL

According to reports, the NAB also suggested adding the name of Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, to the ECL in the case. The NAB has accused Khan, Bibi, and others from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of allegedly gaining hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused the national exchequer to lose $203 million.

Khan allegedly adjusted PKR 60 billion during scam

It is alleged that Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted PKR 60 billion, sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. The former prime minister registered the trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019. Khan served as Pakistan's PM from August 2018 to April 2022.