World

Police to search Imran Khan's Lahore residence to arrest 'terrorists'

Police to search Imran Khan's Lahore residence to arrest 'terrorists'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 19, 2023, 12:26 pm 3 min read

Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan's home as deadline for him to hand over suspects expired

The Punjab Police sent delegates to the Lahore residence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday after the Pakistan Government's 24-hour deadline to hand over "terrorists" allegedly holed up in Khan's residence expired. They are said to have surrounded the residence and are planning to launch a security operation at any time on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Punjab's Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir on Wednesday alleged that almost "30 to 40" terrorists were hiding inside Khan's Lahore residence and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the former Pakistan PM to hand them over or face consequences.

On Thursday, Mir announced that the police might raid Khan's residence to arrest the terrorists after the deadline expired.

Police installed barriers, jammers near Khan's Zaman Park home: Report

Police officers armed with heavy machinery have reportedly taken positions near Zaman Park. Furthermore, cops have also blocked all roads leading to Khan's residence by erecting barriers and jammers in the nearby area. According to the news agency Geo News, Punjab Police's Inspector General (IG) and the capital city police officers have also asked the cops to stay "vigilant."

Timeline of police v/s Khan this week

On Thursday, senior police official Hasan Bhatti alleged that they apprehended eight individuals from the Zaman Park area who are suspected to be involved in the May 9 attacks on the army installations. However, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disputed those claims and alleged that the police brought a few pre-arrested people to Zaman Park to prove they were apprehended outside the 70-year-old's home.

Khan rubbished government's 'terrorist' claims earlier

In a video address on Wednesday, the PTI chief rejected the Punjab government's allegations that "30-40" terrorists are hiding inside his Lahore residence in Zaman Park. The 70-year-old veteran politician also asserted that the government needs to search his residence in a lawful manner by obtaining a search warrant, as his own life is also in danger.

Country might face an East Pakistan-like situation: Khan

"But do not make this an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country's largest political party, the PTI," the former Pakistan PM stated in a video posted on Twitter. "This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink; otherwise, the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation," the PTI chief added.

Khan's arrest triggered massive violence across Pakistan on May 9

After Khan was apprehended on May 9 by the Pakistan Rangers, massive unrest was reported in Pakistan that continued till Friday last week, resulting in several deaths and the destruction of numerous state and military installations. For the first time ever, protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and set fire to the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore as well.