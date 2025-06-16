Stuart Broad opines on prospect of Jofra Archer's Test return
What's the story
Stuart Broad has emphasized the importance of Jofra Archer's return to the England cricket team.
Broad said that England would want some return on their investment in Archer, who has been on a full central contract for nearly six years.
However, injuries to his right elbow and lower back have kept him out of Test matches since February 2021.
Injury woes
England want some return on their investment in Archer: Broad
Archer made a successful return to white-ball cricket but his Test comeback was thwarted by a right thumb injury during this year's Indian Premier League.
Despite missing the first match against India, he is expected to play later in the five-match Test series.
"I'm assuming England have had him on a red-ball contract for a few years since he last made an impact," Broad told the PA news agency.
"They'll be wanting to get some repayment out of that.
Fitness doubts
Broad expresses doubts about Archer's fitness
Broad, who will be a pundit for the series as a Sky Sports cricket expert, expressed his doubts about Archer's fitness.
"I'm sure he'll play a part at some stage if he's fit. It will just be making sure his body is hard enough to be able to do the job," he added.
Broad also noted that Archer hasn't played first-class cricket in four years but is scheduled to play Sussex's County Championship match against Durham on June 22.
Cautious optimism
Expecting Archer to be same player would be foolish: Broad
While Broad acknowledged Archer's potential, he urged caution about expecting him to return to his previous form.
He recalled Archer's performance at the IPL, noting that he didn't look match fit at the Champions Trophy.
Broad also noted that while IPL helped Archer develop match intensity, Test cricket would be a different challenge altogether.
"If we see him in whites for England this summer, there will be a lot of people chewing fingernails and praying a bone doesn't crack."
Information
Archer's numbers in red-ball cricket
Having played 13 Tests so far, Archer has claimed 42 wickets at 31.04 as the tally includes three fifers. His overally tally in FC cricket reads 181 scalps from 43 matches at 24.91 (5W: 8).