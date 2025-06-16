Archer made a successful return to white-ball cricket but his Test comeback was thwarted by a right thumb injury during this year's Indian Premier League.

Despite missing the first match against India, he is expected to play later in the five-match Test series.

"I'm assuming England have had him on a red-ball contract for a few years since he last made an impact," Broad told the PA news agency.

"They'll be wanting to get some repayment out of that.