Jos Buttler becomes third Englishman with 450 T20 appearances: Stats
What's the story
England are set to lock horns against West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the County Ground, Bristol.
This marks the 450th encounter for England batter Jos Buttler in T20 cricket.
Buttler, who led England to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title, has emerged as a prolific striker in T20 cricket.
He is only the third English player with 450 T20 appearances.
Milestone
Buttler joins these players
As mentioned, Buttler has become the third English player to feature in 450 T20 matches.
He joined Alex Hales (496) and Ravi Bopara (482) on this elite list.
Earlier this year, Buttler became the second Englishman with 12,500 runs in T20 cricket. He is only behind Hales (13,698) in terms of T20 runs among English players.
England
Most T20I runs for England
Over the years, Buttler has emerged as England's leading run-scorer in T20I cricket.
He is the only player with 3,000-plus runs for England in the format. He has racked up 3,631 runs from 135 T20Is at an average of 35-plus.
Buttler has registered 27 fifties besides a ton in the format.
As mentioned, he led England to the 2022 T20 World Cup title.
IPL
Over 4,000 runs in IPL
Buttler is also among the greatest batters in the Indian Premier League.
He owns 4,120 runs from 121 matches at 40. Seven of his eight T20 tons have come in the IPL.
Notably, Buttler has the second-most centuries in the cash-rich league, only behind Virat Kohli (8). His tally also includes 23 half-centuries.
He has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans.
Information
Buttler in other T20 tournaments
Buttler has played for a host of franchises in T20 cricket. He owns 2,439 runs from 107 matches in the Vitality Blast. His other tournament scores include 799 runs in SA20, 632 runs in Men's Hundred, and 605 runs in the Big Bash League.