What's the story

England are set to lock horns against West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the County Ground, Bristol.

This marks the 450th encounter for England batter Jos Buttler in T20 cricket.

Buttler, who led England to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title, has emerged as a prolific striker in T20 cricket.

He is only the third English player with 450 T20 appearances.