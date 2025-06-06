What's the story

West Indies's left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been ruled out of the first T20I against England.

The match is scheduled to take place in Chester-le-Street on Friday.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the decision comes after both Hosein and his fellow Trinidadian Jyd Goolie failed to secure the necessary UK visas for entry into the country.

Reportedly, they could be ruled out of the entire series.