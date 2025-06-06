Akeal Hosein ruled out of England T20I due to visa
What's the story
West Indies's left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been ruled out of the first T20I against England.
The match is scheduled to take place in Chester-le-Street on Friday.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the decision comes after both Hosein and his fellow Trinidadian Jyd Goolie failed to secure the necessary UK visas for entry into the country.
Reportedly, they could be ruled out of the entire series.
Visa issues
Hosein's stay in Pakistan
The unavailability of Hosein and Goolie is due to recent changes in UK visa entry requirements for Trinidad and Tobago citizens.
The new rules, which came into effect on April 23 and May 12, 2025, mandated both players to submit visa applications and attend mandatory in-person appointments.
However, Hosein was unable to meet these requirements as he had been given permission by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to stay with Quetta Gladiators until the end of Pakistan Super League late last month.
Selection challenges
Goolie's late addition to Ireland tour
Goolie, who was a late addition to West Indies's Ireland tour last month after Roston Chase's appointment as Test captain, also faced visa issues. He couldn't get a waiver in time due to his late selection.
Chase was supposed to leave for a training camp in Barbados ahead of the upcoming home series against Australia but has now been retained in the T20I squad for England series.
CWI response
CWI's official statement
CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe explained that as soon as the updated visa requirements were announced, they started the necessary application processes.
He said this was only possible after Hosein returned to Trinidad and Jyd's selection for Ireland squad was confirmed.
Despite formal efforts being made to expedite the process for both players, UK immigration authorities ultimately govern these processes which remain outside of CWI's control.