Imad Wasim took 5/23 in four overs

Imad Wasim records best-ever bowling figures in PSL finals: Stats

By Parth Dhall 12:08 am Mar 19, 202412:08 am

What's the story Islamabad United spinner Imad Wasim bowled a memorable spell against Multan Sultans in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Karachi. Imad took a historic five-wicket haul as the Sultans scored 159/9 in 20 overs. IU skipper Shadab Khan also led from the front, taking three wickets. Imad is now the only bowler with a fifer in the PSL final.

Imad takes 5/23 in four overs

Left-arm spinner Imad shared the new ball with Naseem Shah, who started the proceedings. The former gave United their first breakthrough in the form of Yasir Khan, in the second over. In the same over, he dismissed David Willey. Imad removed Johnson Charles before getting rid of Khushdil Shah and Chris Jordan on successive balls. He conceded 23 runs in four overs.

Only bowler with fifer in PSL finals

As mentioned, Imad now has the best bowling figures in the PSL final. He has become the first bowler to record a fifer in this regard. Notably, Imad has registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Imad races to 63 PSL wickets

Imad, who made his PSL debut in 2016, has now raced to 63 wickets from 90 games at 31.57. As many as 12 of these wickets came in the 2024 season. Imad also has over 1,100 runs with the bat in the league.

Summary of MS's innings

As mentioned, MS lost Yasir (8/1) and Willey (14/2) early on after electing to bat first. However, skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan took them past 60. The latter went on to slam a fine 40-ball 57 despite losing batting partners. Imad and Shadab struck in quick succession as MS were down to 127/9. However, Iftikhar Ahmed's blitz (32*) propelled them to 159/9.