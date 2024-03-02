Next Article

IPL 2024: SRH appoint James Franklin as their bowling coach

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:07 pm Mar 02, 202408:07 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin as their new bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 campaign. As per ESPNcricinfo, Franklin has replaced Dale Steyn, who had to pull out due to personal reasons. Notably, this will be Franklin's maiden coaching stint at the IPL. Earlier, he played for Mumbai Indians in 2011 and 2012. Here's more.

James Franklin

Franklin has worked closely with head coach Daniel Vettori

Franklin, who featured in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, will join forces with Daniel Vettori, who was earlier appointed as head coach by the franchise. The Kiwi pair previously worked together at Middlesex (County) and Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. Franklin has served as a coach at Durham and is currently an assistant coach at Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.