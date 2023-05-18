Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Pitch report (Hyderabad Stadium)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done well here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. While SRH are already out of the playoff race, RCB are still in the hunt. In fact, their net run rate (+0.166) is the highest among the teams who can reach a maximum of 16 points. Here we look at the pitch report.

How does the track behave?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this duel on Thursday (May 18). The track here is generally conducive for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners, however, can come into play as the match progresses. Teams batting first have won four of the six games here in IPL 2023. 8.36 reads the average run rate here this season.

A look at the stadium stats

The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 8.0 (IPL). Chasing sides have won 38 of the 70 IPL games played here (Excluding Super Over games). In 2019, SRH posted 231/3 versus RCB here, the highest team score at this venue in IPL. The last assignment at this venue saw Lucknow Super Giants successfully chase down 183 against SRH.

SRH's performance here

Aiden Markram's men have fared poorly at home this season, winning just one of their six games. However, their overall record at this venue is sensational. SRH have claimed 31 wins in 50 matches at this venue. One of their victories came in the Super Over. Meanwhile, RCB have struggled here, winning just two of their 10 IPL games.

Here are the key performers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns the most IPL wickets at this venue (41 scalps) at an economy rate of 7.72. Rahul Tripathi slammed a match-winning 74* against Punjab Kings here earlier this season. Virat Kohli has smothered 335 runs in nine IPL games at a decent strike rate of 130.35. Mohammed Siraj has returned with seven wickets in five T20 outings here, conceding runs at 8.42.

Here are the Probable XI of both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and T Natarajan. Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell.

