Harshal Patel completes 200 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 06, 2023, 10:47 pm 2 min read

Indian seamer Harshal Patel has completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. The right-arm pacer attained the feat while bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday. Harshal, who required one scalp to enter the 200-wicket club, dismissed Mitchell Marsh. Harshal is the 10th Indian to pick 200 T20 wickets.

Harshal has over 100 wickets in IPL

Harshal has over 100 wickets in the IPL alone. He reached the milestone earlier this season, in 81 matches, and became the joint-second-fastest to the milestone with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Harshal is only behind Lasith Malinga, who completed the milestone in 70 matches. In terms of innings (79), the former is the fastest Indian to complete the milestone.

Harshal enters an elite list

As stated, Harshal has become the 10th Indian to scalp 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ravindra Jadeja are the others with this feat.

Harshal took 32 wickets in IPL 2021

Harshal has emerged as a wicket-taker in recent times. The T20 specialist has a vicious slower ball that makes him a match-winner. He bagged the Purple Cap in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, having finished with 32 wickets. He equaled Dwayne Bravo's record for taking the most wickets in a season. However, lengthy injury spells coupled with inconsistency have dented his plight.

Harshal has 29 T20I wickets

Harshal made his T20I debut against New Zealand in 2021 on the back of his impressive IPL run. He was also included in India's squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He has scalped 29 wickets from 25 T20Is at 26.55 so far. His economy rate reads 9.18. Notably, Harshal made his T20 debut for Haryana over a decade ago (2011).